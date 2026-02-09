KPR Mill declares second interim dividend in FY26. Check record date, other details

Multibagger KPR Mill, one of India’s largest vertically integrated textile players, rewarded its shareholders as the company announced second interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share, representing 250% of the face value of ₹1 per share, for the financial year 2025–26, while announcing its December quarter performance.

The company has also set the record date as Friday, February 13, for determining the shareholders who are eligible for the dividend payment.

According to Trendlyne data, in the past 12 months, KPR Mill has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹2.50 per share. At the current share price of ₹978.85, KPR Mill’s dividend yield stands at 0.26%.

KPR Mill Q3 FY26 performance For the December quarter (Q3FY26), the company reported a net profit of ₹208.6 crore, higher than the ₹202.25 crore reported in the same period last year, but lower than the ₹218.03 crore posted in the September quarter.

The weaker profit came on the back of a decline in revenue, which appeared to be impacted by higher US tariffs. The company reported consolidated revenue from operations at ₹1,406.45 crore, compared with ₹1,467.42 crore in the year-ago period. In the September quarter, revenue stood at ₹1,568.86 crore.

On the operating front, the company reported EBITDA of ₹295 crore, down from ₹302 crore, while margins came in flat at 20%.

KPR Mill share price strengthens over 12% in February The company’s shares have rebounded sharply in recent sessions, surging 12.6% so far in February, with the rally triggered after the US lowered tariffs on Indian goods, improving earnings visibility for textile companies.

India and the US on Friday released a joint statement in which both countries agreed to lower tariffs on each other, with US President Donald Trump signing an executive order to revoke the additional 25% tariff he had imposed on Indian goods over the country’s purchases of Russian oil, bringing the effective tariff down to 18% on Indian imports from an earlier 50%.

The revised tariff structure places India at a competitive advantage, as other major Asian economies, including China, which has the largest export share to the US, are facing higher tariffs of up to 37% imposed by Washington.

For the textile sector, the announcement removed a key overhang, as analysts had earlier warned that sustained higher tariffs could lead global buyers to diversify orders toward competing countries such as Bangladesh and Vietnam.

Lower tariffs from the US have come as another major boost for the sector, following the finalisation of a landmark free trade agreement between India and the European Union in January.