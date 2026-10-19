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Kross share price jumps 20% after Q2 results: What lies ahead? Technical analyst weighs in

Kross shares jumped nearly 20% after the commercial vehicle components maker reported strong Q2 FY27 results. Revenue rose 79.6% year on year to 235.09 crore, EBITDA increased 107.4% to 30.60 crore, and profit after tax climbed 143.5% to 19.69 crore.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published19 Oct 2026, 11:14 AM IST
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Kross share price jumps 20% after Q2 results
Kross share price jumps 20% after Q2 results(Photo: AI generated )

Kross share price jumped nearly 20% on Monday, 19 October, after the commercial vehicle components manufacturer reported a strong performance for the second quarter of FY27, with revenue, EBITDA and profit after tax (PAT) registering robust year-on-year growth.

The company’s standalone revenue from operations surged 79.6% year-on-year to 235.09 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with 130.92 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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EBITDA more than doubled, rising 107.4% year-on-year to 30.60 crore from 14.75 crore a year ago. The EBITDA margin expanded to 13% from 11.3% in the year-ago quarter, an improvement of 175 basis points.

Kross reported a 143.5% year-on-year jump in profit after tax to 19.69 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with 8.08 crore in the corresponding period last year. The PAT margin improved to 8.4% from 6.2%, while earnings per share increased to 3.08 from 1.25.

For the first half of FY27, revenue from operations rose 55.2% year-on-year to 419.43 crore from 270.28 crore in H1 FY26. EBITDA increased 72.4% to 53.32 crore from 30.92 crore, while PAT climbed 76.5% to 33.16 crore from 18.78 crore.

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The company attributed its growth outlook to healthy order books, sustained demand in the trailer and tractor segments, and ongoing capacity expansion initiatives.

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Capacity Expansion

Kross said supplies of precision hydraulic tipping jacks were progressing in line with its plan, with further volume ramp-up expected in the second half of FY27. Commercial production has also commenced at its axle beam extrusion plant, which is currently operating at around 60-65% utilisation.

The company is also expanding into manufacturing cold-drawn tubes as part of its efforts to strengthen itsin-house component manufacturing capabilities and adopt new technologies.

Commenting on the performance, Sudhir Rai, Chairman and Managing Director of Kross Limited, said the company maintained strong momentum in Q2 FY27, supported by robust growth in revenue and profitability.

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He added that capacity expansion investments were beginning to support growth, with utilisation expected to improve over the coming quarters. With healthy order books, sustained demand in key segments and several expansion initiatives nearing completion, the company remains confident of delivering healthy growth in FY27.

Rai said Kross would continue to focus on profitable growth, operational efficiency, customer relationships and disciplined execution, while leveraging innovation and new product contributions to strengthen its competitive position and create long-term shareholder value.

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Kross share price today

Kross share price today opened at 311.05 apiece on the BSE; the stock touched an intraday high of 326.80 apiece and an intraday low of 298.25 apiece.

Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at My Advisor Alpha, said Kross shares remain in an uptrend, forming a consistent pattern of higher highs and higher lows. The stock opened with a strong gap-up today, reinforcing the positive trend. However, he advised investors to avoid taking fresh long positions at current levels, while those holding existing positions can continue to hold.

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Bhosale identified 340 as the next resistance level, while the bearish gap around 280 is likely to act as immediate support.

Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Kross has witnessed strong upward momentum, backed by robust buying interest and a breakout to fresh 52-week highs.

He noted that the stock’s overall technical structure remains bullish, although the sharp rally raises the possibility of profit-booking at higher levels, followed by consolidation. On the downside, the 295–300 zone is likely to act as immediate support, followed by 285–290. On the upside, a sustained move above 310–312 could extend the rally towards 320–325, with 330 as the next potential target.

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Also Read | Tata Steel declares Q2 results 2026 date: EBITDA may decline QoQ; share outlook

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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