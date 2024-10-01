Kross share are up by 0.33%, Nifty up by 0.13%

Kross Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:00 today, Kross shares are trading at price ₹211.4, 0.33% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84381.03, up by 0.1%. The stock has hit a high of ₹212.5 and a low of ₹208.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 225.17 10 0.00 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 36.06% .

The company has a 67.70% promoter holding, 0.61% MF holding, & 6.83% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

