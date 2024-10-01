Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Kross share are up by 0.33%, Nifty up by 0.13%

Kross share are up by 0.33%, Nifty up by 0.13%

Livemint

Kross Share Price Today on 01-10-2024: On the last trading day, Kross opened at 208.65 and closed at 211.4. The stock reached a high of 212.5 and maintained a low of 208.65. Overall, the day showed positive movement, with the closing price reflecting an increase from the opening price.

Kross

Kross Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:00 today, Kross shares are trading at price 211.4, 0.33% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84381.03, up by 0.1%. The stock has hit a high of 212.5 and a low of 208.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5225.17
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 36.06% .

The company has a 67.70% promoter holding, 0.61% MF holding, & 6.83% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Kross share price has gained 0.33% today, currently at 211.4, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.13% & 0.1% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.