Kross Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Kross share price are down by -2.28%, Nifty down by -1.72%

Kross Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:01 today, Kross shares are trading at price ₹177.65, -2.28% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78466.76, down by -1.58%. The stock has hit a high of ₹185.2 and a low of ₹176 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 170.93 10 171.48 20 182.59 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

Kross Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 36.06% & ROA of 14.90% respectively.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.33% MF holding, & 5.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.61% in june to 0.33% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.83% in june to 5.93% in the september quarter.