Kross Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Kross share price are down by -2.28%, Nifty down by -1.72%

Kross Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: On the last trading day, Kross opened at 183.3 and closed at 177.65. The stock reached a high of 185.2 and a low of 176 during the day.

Published4 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Kross Share Price Today on 04-11-2024
KrossShare Price Today on 04-11-2024

Kross Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:01 today, Kross shares are trading at price 177.65, -2.28% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78466.76, down by -1.58%. The stock has hit a high of 185.2 and a low of 176 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5170.93
10171.48
20182.59
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Kross Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 36.06% & ROA of 14.90% respectively.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.33% MF holding, & 5.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.61% in june to 0.33% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.83% in june to 5.93% in the september quarter.

Kross share price down -2.28% today to trade at 177.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.72% & -1.58% each respectively.

First Published:4 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

