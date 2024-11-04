Kross Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Kross share price are down by -2.28%, Nifty down by -1.72%

Kross Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:01 today, Kross shares are trading at price ₹177.65, -2.28% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78466.76, down by -1.58%. The stock has hit a high of ₹185.2 and a low of ₹176 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|170.93
|10
|171.48
|20
|182.59
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
Kross Share Price Today
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 36.06% & ROA of 14.90% respectively.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.33% MF holding, & 5.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.61% in june to 0.33% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 6.83% in june to 5.93% in the september quarter.
Kross share price down -2.28% today to trade at ₹177.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.72% & -1.58% each respectively.