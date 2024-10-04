Kross share are down by -1.3%, Nifty up by 0.31%

Kross Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:06 today, Kross shares are trading at price ₹205, -1.3% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82704.87, up by 0.25%. The stock has hit a high of ₹208.6 and a low of ₹201.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 218.18 10 225.14 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 36.06% .

The company has a 67.70% promoter holding, 0.61% MF holding, & 6.83% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

