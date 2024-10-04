Kross share are down by -1.3%, Nifty up by 0.31%

Kross Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, Kross opened at 206 and closed at 205. The stock reached a high of 208.6 and a low of 201.5 during the session.

Livemint
Published4 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Kross
Kross

Kross Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:06 today, Kross shares are trading at price 205, -1.3% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82704.87, up by 0.25%. The stock has hit a high of 208.6 and a low of 201.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5218.18
10225.14
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 36.06% .

The company has a 67.70% promoter holding, 0.61% MF holding, & 6.83% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Kross share price down -1.3% today to trade at 205 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services are falling today, but its peers Mankind Pharma are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.31% & 0.25% each respectively.

First Published:4 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsKross share are down by -1.3%, Nifty up by 0.31%

