Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Kross share are down by -1.3%, Nifty up by 0.31%

Kross share are down by -1.3%, Nifty up by 0.31%

Livemint

Kross Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, Kross opened at 206 and closed at 205. The stock reached a high of 208.6 and a low of 201.5 during the session.

Kross

Kross Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:06 today, Kross shares are trading at price 205, -1.3% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82704.87, up by 0.25%. The stock has hit a high of 208.6 and a low of 201.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5218.18
10225.14
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 36.06% .

The company has a 67.70% promoter holding, 0.61% MF holding, & 6.83% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Kross share price down -1.3% today to trade at 205 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services are falling today, but its peers Mankind Pharma are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.31% & 0.25% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.