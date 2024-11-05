Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Kross Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Kross share price are up by 0.11%, Nifty down by -0.54%

Kross Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, Kross opened at 176.05 and closed at 177.40. The stock reached a high of 179.55 and a low of 176.05 during the day.

KrossShare Price Today on 05-11-2024

Kross Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:01 today, Kross shares are trading at price 177.4, 0.11% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78300.43, down by -0.61%. The stock has hit a high of 179.55 and a low of 176.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5170.93
10171.48
20182.59
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Kross Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 36.06% & ROA of 14.90% respectively.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.33% MF holding, & 5.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.61% in june to 0.33% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.83% in june to 5.93% in the september quarter.

Kross share price has gained 0.11% today, currently at 177.4, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.54% & -0.61% each respectively.

