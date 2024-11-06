Hello User
Kross Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Kross share price are up by 9.65%, Nifty up by 0.39%

Kross Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Kross share price are up by 9.65%, Nifty up by 0.39%

Livemint

Kross Share Price Today on 06 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Kross opened at 194.65 and closed at 209.05. The stock reached a high of 212.60 and a low of 190.85 during the session. This indicates a positive movement, with a notable increase in price from the opening to the closing.

KrossShare Price Today on 06-11-2024

Kross Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 11:04 today, Kross shares are trading at price 209.05, 9.65% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79943.11, up by 0.59%. The stock has hit a high of 212.6 and a low of 190.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5170.93
10171.48
20182.59
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Kross Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 36.06% & ROA of 14.90% respectively.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.33% MF holding, & 5.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.61% in june to 0.33% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.83% in june to 5.93% in the september quarter.

Kross share price has gained 9.65% today to trade at 209.05 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.39% & 0.59% each respectively.

