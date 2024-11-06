Kross Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Kross share price are up by 9.65%, Nifty up by 0.39%

Kross Share Price Today on 06 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Kross opened at ₹ 194.65 and closed at ₹ 209.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 212.60 and a low of ₹ 190.85 during the session. This indicates a positive movement, with a notable increase in price from the opening to the closing.

Kross Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 11:04 today, Kross shares are trading at price ₹209.05, 9.65% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79943.11, up by 0.59%. The stock has hit a high of ₹212.6 and a low of ₹190.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 170.93 10 171.48 20 182.59 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

Kross Share Price Today

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.33% MF holding, & 5.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.83% in june to 5.93% in the september quarter.