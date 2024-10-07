Kross share are down by -5.56%, Nifty down by -0.37%

Kross Share Price Today on 07-10-2024: On the last trading day, Kross opened at 198.25 and closed at 187. The stock reached a high of 200.8 and a low of 186.85 during the day.

Published7 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Kross Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:06 today, Kross shares are trading at price 187, -5.56% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81152.2, down by -0.66%. The stock has hit a high of 200.8 and a low of 186.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5210.06
10217.37
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 36.06% .

The company has a 67.70% promoter holding, 0.61% MF holding, & 6.83% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Kross share price down -5.56% today to trade at 187 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.37% & -0.66% each respectively.

First Published:7 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

