Kross share are up by 2.1%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Livemint

Kross Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, Kross opened at 183 and closed at 191.75. The stock reached a high of 193.25 and a low of 183 during the day.

Kross

Kross Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:01 today, Kross shares are trading at price 191.75, 2.1% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81401.09, up by 0.43%. The stock has hit a high of 193.25 and a low of 183 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5210.06
10217.37
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 36.06% .

The company has a 67.70% promoter holding, 0.61% MF holding, & 6.83% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Kross share price has gained 2.1% today to trade at 191.75 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.68% & 0.43% each respectively.

