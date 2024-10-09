Kross share are up by 3.03%, Nifty up by 0.6%

Kross Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:00 today, Kross shares are trading at price ₹198.7, 3.03% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81952.55, up by 0.39%. The stock has hit a high of ₹202 and a low of ₹195 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 203.22 10 214.20 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

The company has a 67.70% promoter holding, 0.33% MF holding, & 5.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.61% in june to 0.33% in the september quarter.