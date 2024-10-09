Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Kross share are up by 3.03%, Nifty up by 0.6%

Kross share are up by 3.03%, Nifty up by 0.6%

Livemint

Kross Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, Kross opened at 196 and closed at 198.7. The stock reached a high of 202 and a low of 195 during the day. Overall, it showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Kross

Kross Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:00 today, Kross shares are trading at price 198.7, 3.03% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81952.55, up by 0.39%. The stock has hit a high of 202 and a low of 195 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5203.22
10214.20
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

The company has a 67.70% promoter holding, 0.33% MF holding, & 5.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.61% in june to 0.33% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.83% in june to 5.93% in the september quarter.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.