Kross Share Price Today on : Kross share are up by 1.5%, Nifty up by 0.3%

Kross Share Price Today on 10-10-2024: On the last trading day, Kross opened at 197 and closed at 199. The stock reached a high of 201.95 and a low of 197 during the session.

Livemint
Published10 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Kross
Kross

Kross Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:19 today, Kross shares are trading at price 199, 1.5% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81606.3, up by 0.17%. The stock has hit a high of 201.95 and a low of 197 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5199.65
10210.52
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 36.06% .

The company has a 67.70% promoter holding, 0.33% MF holding, & 5.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.61% in june to 0.33% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.83% in june to 5.93% in the september quarter.

Kross share price has gained 1.5% today to trade at 199 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.3% & 0.17% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsKross Share Price Today on : Kross share are up by 1.5%, Nifty up by 0.3%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

159.40
11:20 AM | 10 OCT 2024
0.4 (0.25%)

Tata Power share price

469.80
11:20 AM | 10 OCT 2024
8.9 (1.93%)

Tata Motors share price

932.00
11:20 AM | 10 OCT 2024
-7.15 (-0.76%)

Bharat Electronics share price

287.25
11:20 AM | 10 OCT 2024
4.75 (1.68%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

819.90
11:17 AM | 10 OCT 2024
17.45 (2.17%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,822.90
11:16 AM | 10 OCT 2024
12.8 (0.71%)

Page Industries share price

44,021.20
11:03 AM | 10 OCT 2024
118.15 (0.27%)

Tech Mahindra share price

1,651.95
11:17 AM | 10 OCT 2024
-6.75 (-0.41%)
More from 52 Week High

Home First Finance Company India share price

1,248.00
11:15 AM | 10 OCT 2024
-58.25 (-4.46%)

RITES share price

314.25
11:16 AM | 10 OCT 2024
-10.35 (-3.19%)

ICICI Securities share price

840.50
11:13 AM | 10 OCT 2024
-26.85 (-3.1%)

Natco Pharma share price

1,436.15
11:17 AM | 10 OCT 2024
-39.1 (-2.65%)
More from Top Losers

Tata Investment Corporation share price

7,149.85
11:16 AM | 10 OCT 2024
599.7 (9.16%)

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil share price

182.95
11:15 AM | 10 OCT 2024
11.95 (6.99%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

4,370.00
11:17 AM | 10 OCT 2024
283.85 (6.95%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price

84.30
11:17 AM | 10 OCT 2024
5.15 (6.51%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,695.00-760.00
    Chennai
    76,701.00-760.00
    Delhi
    76,853.00-760.00
    Kolkata
    76,705.00-760.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.