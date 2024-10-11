Kross Share Price Today on : Kross share are down by -0.75%, Nifty down by -0.27%

Kross Share Price Today on 11-10-2024: On the last trading day, Kross opened at ₹ 200 and closed at ₹ 198.65. The stock reached a high of ₹ 205 and a low of ₹ 198.3 during the day.

Kross Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:00 today, Kross shares are trading at price ₹198.65, -0.75% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81382.62, down by -0.28%. The stock has hit a high of ₹205 and a low of ₹198.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 196.48 10 207.33 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 36.06% .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.33% MF holding, & 5.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.61% in june to 0.33% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.83% in june to 5.93% in the september quarter.