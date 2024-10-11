Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Kross Share Price Today on : Kross share are down by -0.75%, Nifty down by -0.27%

Kross Share Price Today on 11-10-2024: On the last trading day, Kross opened at 200 and closed at 198.65. The stock reached a high of 205 and a low of 198.3 during the day.

Kross

Kross Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:00 today, Kross shares are trading at price 198.65, -0.75% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81382.62, down by -0.28%. The stock has hit a high of 205 and a low of 198.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5196.48
10207.33
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 36.06% .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.33% MF holding, & 5.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.61% in june to 0.33% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.83% in june to 5.93% in the september quarter.

Kross share price down -0.75% today to trade at 198.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.27% & -0.28% each respectively.

