Kross Share Price Today on : Kross share are down by -0.71%, Nifty up by 0.52%

Kross Share Price Today on 14-10-2024: On the last trading day, Kross opened at 201.65 and closed at 196.35. The stock reached a high of 201.65 and a low of 196.30 during the day. Overall, there was a decline in the closing price compared to the opening price.

Published14 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Kross
Kross

Kross Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:10 today, Kross shares are trading at price 196.35, -0.71% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81855.56, up by 0.58%. The stock has hit a high of 201.65 and a low of 196.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5194.92
10202.49
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 36.06% .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.33% MF holding, & 5.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.61% in june to 0.33% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.83% in june to 5.93% in the september quarter.

Kross share price down -0.71% today to trade at 196.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.52% & 0.58% each respectively.

First Published:14 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsKross Share Price Today on : Kross share are down by -0.71%, Nifty up by 0.52%

    Popular in Markets

