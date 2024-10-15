Kross Share Price Today on : Kross share are down by -0.03%, Nifty down by -0.29%

Kross Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:00 today, Kross shares are trading at price ₹193.95, -0.03% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81862.65, down by -0.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹196.3 and a low of ₹192.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 194.92 10 202.49 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 36.06% .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.33% MF holding, & 5.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.61% in june to 0.33% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.83% in june to 5.93% in the september quarter.