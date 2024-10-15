Kross Share Price Today on : Kross share are down by -0.03%, Nifty down by -0.29%

Kross Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|194.92
|10
|202.49
|20
|0.00
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 36.06%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.33% MF holding, & 5.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.61% in june to 0.33% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 6.83% in june to 5.93% in the september quarter.
Kross share price down -0.03% today to trade at ₹193.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.29% & -0.13% each respectively.