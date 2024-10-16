Kross Share Price Today on : Kross share are up by 1.14%, Nifty down by -0.49%

Kross Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, Kross opened at 192.05 and closed at 195.30. The stock reached a high of 198.95 and a low of 192.05 during the day. Overall, it experienced an increase in price, closing higher than its opening value.

Published16 Oct 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Kross
Kross

Kross Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 12:00 today, Kross shares are trading at price 195.3, 1.14% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81494.59, down by -0.4%. The stock has hit a high of 198.95 and a low of 192.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5196.16
10199.69
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 36.06% .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.33% MF holding, & 5.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.61% in june to 0.33% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.83% in june to 5.93% in the september quarter.

Kross share price has gained 1.14% today, currently at 195.3, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.49% & -0.4% each respectively.

