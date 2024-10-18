Kross Share Price Today on : Kross share are down by -1.54%, Nifty up by 0.12%

Kross Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, Kross opened at ₹ 193.95 and closed at ₹ 189.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 193.95 and a low of ₹ 187.75 during the day.

Kross Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, Kross shares are trading at price ₹189.15, -1.54% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81064.03, up by 0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹193.95 and a low of ₹187.75 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 195.88 10 196.18 20 210.66 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 36.06% .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.33% MF holding, & 5.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.61% in june to 0.33% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.83% in june to 5.93% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}