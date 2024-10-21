Kross Share Price Today on : Kross share are down by -4.02%, Nifty down by -0.36%

Kross Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, Kross opened at ₹ 190.6 and closed at ₹ 181.25. The stock reached a high of ₹ 191.85 and a low of ₹ 180.95 during the session.

Kross Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:00 today, Kross shares are trading at price ₹181.25, -4.02% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80984.19, down by -0.3%. The stock has hit a high of ₹191.85 and a low of ₹180.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 192.49 10 193.70 20 205.54 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 36.06% .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.33% MF holding, & 5.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.61% in june to 0.33% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.83% in june to 5.93% in the september quarter.