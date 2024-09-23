Kross share are up by 5.01%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Kross Share Price Today on 23-09-2024: On the last trading day, Kross opened at ₹ 225 and closed at ₹ 230.5. The stock reached a high of ₹ 231.4 and a low of ₹ 222.2 during the day.

Kross Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:00 today, Kross shares are trading at price ₹230.5, 5.01% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84722.33, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of ₹231.4 and a low of ₹222.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 0.00 10 0.00 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

The company has a 67.70% promoter holding, 0.61% MF holding, & 6.83% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

