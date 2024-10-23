Kross Share Price Today on : Kross share are up by 1.25%, Nifty up by 0.36%

Kross Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Kross opened at ₹ 173.00 and closed slightly higher at ₹ 173.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 174.30 during the day and a low of ₹ 167.35. Overall, it showed a modest increase from the opening to the closing price.

Kross Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:25 today, Kross shares are trading at price ₹173.95, 1.25% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80495.93, up by 0.34%. The stock has hit a high of ₹174.3 and a low of ₹167.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 189.67 10 192.92 20 203.56 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 36.06% .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.33% MF holding, & 5.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.61% in june to 0.33% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.83% in june to 5.93% in the september quarter.