Kross share are up by 0.41%, Nifty up by 0%

Kross Share Price Today on 24-09-2024: On the last trading day, Kross opened at 228.6 and closed at 230.55. The stock reached a high of 235.95 and a low of 227. Overall, the stock demonstrated positive movement throughout the day.

Livemint
Published24 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Kross
Kross

Kross Share Price Today on : At 24 Sep 11:02 today, Kross shares are trading at price 230.55, 0.41% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84960.02, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of 235.95 and a low of 227 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
50.00
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

The company has a 67.70% promoter holding, 0.61% MF holding, & 6.83% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Kross share price has gained 0.41% today, currently at 230.55, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0% & 0.04% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsKross share are up by 0.41%, Nifty up by 0%

Most Active Stocks

GAIL India

221.10
11:02 AM | 24 SEP 2024
0.75 (0.34%)

Tata Steel

158.50
11:02 AM | 24 SEP 2024
4.55 (2.96%)

Tata Power

463.75
11:02 AM | 24 SEP 2024
9.4 (2.07%)

Vedanta

468.05
11:02 AM | 24 SEP 2024
15 (3.31%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Godawari Power And Ispat

1,052.15
10:53 AM | 24 SEP 2024
63.55 (6.43%)

Firstsource Solutions

331.00
10:53 AM | 24 SEP 2024
16.15 (5.13%)

Laxmi Organic Industries

303.40
10:53 AM | 24 SEP 2024
13.05 (4.49%)

National Aluminium Company

188.15
10:53 AM | 24 SEP 2024
7.85 (4.35%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,175.00240.00
    Chennai
    76,181.00240.00
    Delhi
    76,333.00240.00
    Kolkata
    76,185.00240.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.