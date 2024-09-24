Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Kross share are up by 0.41%, Nifty up by 0%

Livemint

Kross Share Price Today on 24-09-2024: On the last trading day, Kross opened at 228.6 and closed at 230.55. The stock reached a high of 235.95 and a low of 227. Overall, the stock demonstrated positive movement throughout the day.

Kross

Kross Share Price Today on : At 24 Sep 11:02 today, Kross shares are trading at price 230.55, 0.41% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84960.02, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of 235.95 and a low of 227 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
50.00
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

The company has a 67.70% promoter holding, 0.61% MF holding, & 6.83% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Kross share price has gained 0.41% today, currently at 230.55, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0% & 0.04% each respectively.

