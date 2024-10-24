Kross Share Price Today on : Kross share are down by -1.51%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Kross Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, Kross opened at 177.8 and closed at 172.7. The stock reached a high of 177.8 and a low of 171.15 during the day.

Published24 Oct 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Kross
Kross

Kross Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:00 today, Kross shares are trading at price 172.7, -1.51% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80060, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of 177.8 and a low of 171.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5185.41
10190.81
20200.67
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Kross Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 36.06% .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.33% MF holding, & 5.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.61% in june to 0.33% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.83% in june to 5.93% in the september quarter.

Kross share price down -1.51% today to trade at 172.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.07% & -0.03% each respectively.

First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:23 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

