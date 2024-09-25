Kross share are down by -2.5%, Nifty down by -0.1%

Kross Share Price Today on 25-09-2024: On the last trading day for Kross, the stock opened at 228.75 and closed at 222.25. It reached a high of 229.65 and a low of 220.65 during the day.

Published25 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Kross
Kross

Kross Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 11:04 today, Kross shares are trading at price 222.25, -2.5% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84898.29, down by -0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 229.65 and a low of 220.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5238.40
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

The company has a 67.70% promoter holding, 0.61% MF holding, & 6.83% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Kross share price down -2.5% today to trade at 222.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Bajaj Housing Finance are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.1% & -0.02% each respectively.

First Published:25 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsKross share are down by -2.5%, Nifty down by -0.1%

