Kross Share Price Today on : Kross share are down by -5.12%, Nifty down by -1%

Kross Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:01 today, Kross shares are trading at price ₹163, -5.12% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79386.03, down by -0.85%. The stock has hit a high of ₹173 and a low of ₹162.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 181.60 10 188.74 20 198.04 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 36.06% .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.33% MF holding, & 5.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.61% in june to 0.33% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.83% in june to 5.93% in the september quarter.