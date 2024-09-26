Kross share are up by 1.06%, Nifty up by 0.22%

Kross Share Price Today on 26-09-2024: On the last trading day, Kross opened at 221.7 and closed at 224.2. The stock reached a high of 228 and a low of 221.7 during the day.

Published26 Sep 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Kross Share Price Today on : At 26 Sep 11:13 today, Kross shares are trading at price 224.2, 1.06% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85385.19, up by 0.25%. The stock has hit a high of 228 and a low of 221.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5232.09
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

The company has a 67.70% promoter holding, 0.61% MF holding, & 6.83% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Kross share price has gained 1.06% today, currently at 224.2, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.22% & 0.25% each respectively.

First Published:26 Sep 2024, 11:13 AM IST
