Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Kross share are up by 1.06%, Nifty up by 0.22%

Kross share are up by 1.06%, Nifty up by 0.22%

Livemint

Kross Share Price Today on 26-09-2024: On the last trading day, Kross opened at 221.7 and closed at 224.2. The stock reached a high of 228 and a low of 221.7 during the day.

Kross

Kross Share Price Today on : At 26 Sep 11:13 today, Kross shares are trading at price 224.2, 1.06% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85385.19, up by 0.25%. The stock has hit a high of 228 and a low of 221.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5232.09
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

The company has a 67.70% promoter holding, 0.61% MF holding, & 6.83% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Kross share price has gained 1.06% today, currently at 224.2, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.22% & 0.25% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.