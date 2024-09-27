Kross share are down by -1%, Nifty up by 0.2%

Kross Share Price Today on 27-09-2024: On the last trading day, Kross opened at 224.15 and closed at 222.20. The stock reached a high of 228 and a low of 221.85 during the day.

Published27 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Kross
Kross

Kross Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:00 today, Kross shares are trading at price 222.2, -1% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85879.39, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of 228 and a low of 221.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5227.30
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

The company has a 67.70% promoter holding, 0.61% MF holding, & 6.83% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Kross share price down -1% today to trade at 222.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.2% & 0.05% each respectively.

First Published:27 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

