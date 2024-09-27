Kross share are down by -1%, Nifty up by 0.2%

Kross Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:00 today, Kross shares are trading at price ₹222.2, -1% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85879.39, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of ₹228 and a low of ₹221.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 227.30 10 0.00 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

The company has a 67.70% promoter holding, 0.61% MF holding, & 6.83% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

