Kross Share Price Today on : Kross share are up by 2.29%, Nifty up by 1.02%

Kross Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, Kross opened at 162.55 and closed at 165. The stock reached a high of 166 and a low of 158.30 during the session.

Published28 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Kross
Kross

Kross Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 11:06 today, Kross shares are trading at price 165, 2.29% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80117.53, up by 0.9%. The stock has hit a high of 166 and a low of 158.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5172.03
10182.26
20192.38
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Kross Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 36.06% .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.33% MF holding, & 5.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.61% in june to 0.33% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.83% in june to 5.93% in the september quarter.

Kross share price up 2.29% today to trade at 165 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.02% & 0.9% each respectively.

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

