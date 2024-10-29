Kross Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: Kross share price are down by -4.87%, Nifty down by -0.17%

Kross Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, Kross opened at 172.25 and closed at 162.30. The stock reached a high of 172.25 and a low of 161.65 during the day.

Published29 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
KrossShare Price Today on 29-10-2024

Kross Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: At 29 Oct 13:01 today, Kross shares are trading at price 162.3, -4.87% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80021.26, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 172.25 and a low of 161.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5172.03
10182.26
20192.38
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Kross Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 36.06% & ROA of 14.90% respectively.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.33% MF holding, & 5.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.61% in june to 0.33% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.83% in june to 5.93% in the september quarter.

Kross share price down -4.87% today to trade at 162.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.17% & 0.02% each respectively.

