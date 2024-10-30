Kross Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: Kross share price are up by 1.88%, Nifty down by -0.06%

Kross Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Kross opened at ₹ 162.45 and closed at ₹ 168.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 169.90 and a low of ₹ 162.45 during the session.

Kross Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:00 today, Kross shares are trading at price ₹168.05, 1.88% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80240.15, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹169.9 and a low of ₹162.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 170.17 10 179.92 20 189.81 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 36.06% & ROA of 14.90% respectively.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.33% MF holding, & 5.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.61% in june to 0.33% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.83% in june to 5.93% in the september quarter.