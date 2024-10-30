Kross Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: Kross share price are up by 1.88%, Nifty down by -0.06%

Kross Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:00 today, Kross shares are trading at price ₹168.05, 1.88% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80240.15, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹169.9 and a low of ₹162.45 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|170.17
|10
|179.92
|20
|189.81
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
Kross Share Price Today
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 36.06% & ROA of 14.90% respectively.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 36.06% & ROA of 14.90% respectively.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.33% MF holding, & 5.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.61% in june to 0.33% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 6.83% in june to 5.93% in the september quarter.
Kross share price up 1.88% today to trade at ₹168.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services are falling today, but its peers Mankind Pharma are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.06% & -0.16% each respectively.