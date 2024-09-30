Kross share are down by -5.2%, Nifty down by -1.07%

Kross Share Price Today on 30-09-2024: On the last trading day, Kross opened at 209.3 and closed at 210.45. The stock reached a high of 214.65 and a low of 207.5 during the session.

Livemint
Published30 Sep 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Kross
Kross

Kross Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 13:00 today, Kross shares are trading at price 210.45, -5.2% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84595.12, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of 214.65 and a low of 207.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5225.17
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

The company has a 67.70% promoter holding, 0.61% MF holding, & 6.83% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Kross share price down -5.2% today to trade at 210.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.07% & -1.14% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Sep 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsKross share are down by -5.2%, Nifty down by -1.07%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

168.85
12:30 PM | 30 SEP 2024
2.35 (1.41%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

366.30
12:30 PM | 30 SEP 2024
-1 (-0.27%)

Bharat Electronics share price

286.80
12:30 PM | 30 SEP 2024
-6.55 (-2.23%)

NTPC share price

444.00
12:30 PM | 30 SEP 2024
6.45 (1.47%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

7,610.00
12:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
424.35 (5.91%)

JM Financial share price

150.60
12:30 PM | 30 SEP 2024
7.85 (5.5%)

Godawari Power And Ispat share price

1,110.95
12:30 PM | 30 SEP 2024
54.45 (5.15%)

NMDC share price

246.00
12:30 PM | 30 SEP 2024
10.9 (4.64%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,405.00-10.00
    Chennai
    77,411.00-10.00
    Delhi
    77,563.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    77,415.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.