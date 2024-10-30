Kross Share Price Today on : Kross share are up by 2.76%, Nifty down by -0.05%

Kross Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Kross opened at 162.45 and closed at 169.5. The stock reached a high of 169.9 and a low of 162.45, indicating a strong performance with an upward movement throughout the day.

Livemint
Published30 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Kross
Kross

Kross Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:01 today, Kross shares are trading at price 169.5, 2.76% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80307.24, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of 169.9 and a low of 162.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5170.17
10179.92
20189.81
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Kross Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 36.06% .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.33% MF holding, & 5.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.61% in june to 0.33% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.83% in june to 5.93% in the september quarter.

Kross share price up 2.76% today to trade at 169.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services are falling today, but its peers Mankind Pharma are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.05% & -0.08% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsKross Share Price Today on : Kross share are up by 2.76%, Nifty down by -0.05%

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics share price

291.40
01:03 PM | 30 OCT 2024
7.8 (2.75%)

Tata Motors share price

849.40
01:04 PM | 30 OCT 2024
6.35 (0.75%)

Tata Steel share price

150.15
01:04 PM | 30 OCT 2024
0.1 (0.07%)

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

322.55
01:04 PM | 30 OCT 2024
1.9 (0.59%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gillette India share price

9,760.00
12:57 PM | 30 OCT 2024
347.7 (3.69%)

Coforge share price

7,838.45
12:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
82.95 (1.07%)

City Union Bank share price

176.30
12:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-0.65 (-0.37%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,224.15
12:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-9.5 (-0.77%)
More from 52 Week High

Honeywell Automation India share price

45,175.00
12:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-3814.05 (-7.79%)

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

6,340.00
01:00 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-494.25 (-7.23%)

Hitachi Energy India share price

13,405.00
12:58 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-879.65 (-6.16%)

Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

655.05
01:00 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-26.15 (-3.84%)
More from Top Losers

Redington India share price

182.50
01:00 PM | 30 OCT 2024
15.75 (9.45%)

Poonawalla Fincorp share price

370.60
01:00 PM | 30 OCT 2024
31.2 (9.19%)

Rail Vikas Nigam share price

474.45
01:00 PM | 30 OCT 2024
35.6 (8.11%)

Action Construction Equipment share price

1,275.00
12:58 PM | 30 OCT 2024
91.45 (7.73%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,475.00670.00
    Chennai
    80,481.00670.00
    Delhi
    80,633.00670.00
    Kolkata
    80,485.00670.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.