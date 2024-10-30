Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Kross Share Price Today on : Kross share are up by 2.76%, Nifty down by -0.05%

Livemint

Kross Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Kross opened at 162.45 and closed at 169.5. The stock reached a high of 169.9 and a low of 162.45, indicating a strong performance with an upward movement throughout the day.

Kross

Kross Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:01 today, Kross shares are trading at price 169.5, 2.76% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80307.24, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of 169.9 and a low of 162.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5170.17
10179.92
20189.81
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Kross Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 36.06% .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.33% MF holding, & 5.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.61% in june to 0.33% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.83% in june to 5.93% in the september quarter.

Kross share price up 2.76% today to trade at 169.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services are falling today, but its peers Mankind Pharma are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.05% & -0.08% each respectively.

