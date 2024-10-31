Kross Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Kross share price are up by 0.88%, Nifty down by -0.39%

Kross Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:00 today, Kross shares are trading at price ₹171.2, 0.88% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79516.72, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of ₹172.3 and a low of ₹168 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 168.80 10 177.11 20 187.52 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

Kross Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 36.06% & ROA of 14.90% respectively.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.33% MF holding, & 5.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.61% in june to 0.33% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.83% in june to 5.93% in the september quarter.