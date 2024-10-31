Kross Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Kross share price are up by 0.88%, Nifty down by -0.39%

Kross Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:00 today, Kross shares are trading at price ₹171.2, 0.88% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79516.72, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of ₹172.3 and a low of ₹168 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|168.80
|10
|177.11
|20
|187.52
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 36.06% & ROA of 14.90% respectively.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.33% MF holding, & 5.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.61% in june to 0.33% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 6.83% in june to 5.93% in the september quarter.
Kross share price up 0.88% today to trade at ₹171.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.39% & -0.53% each respectively.
