Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Kross Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Kross share price are up by 0.88%, Nifty down by -0.39%

Kross Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Kross share price are up by 0.88%, Nifty down by -0.39%

Livemint

Kross Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Kross opened at 169.65 and closed at 171.20. The stock reached a high of 172.30 and a low of 168.00 during the day.

KrossShare Price Today on 31-10-2024

Kross Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:00 today, Kross shares are trading at price 171.2, 0.88% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79516.72, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of 172.3 and a low of 168 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5168.80
10177.11
20187.52
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Kross Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 36.06% & ROA of 14.90% respectively.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.33% MF holding, & 5.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.61% in june to 0.33% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.83% in june to 5.93% in the september quarter.

Kross share price up 0.88% today to trade at 171.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.39% & -0.53% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.