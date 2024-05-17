LANCOR HOLDINGS ORD, Brightcom Group & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?
Following shares hit their 52 week low today - LANCOR HOLDINGS ORD, Brightcom Group, Reliable Data Services, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD, Secur Credentials
Shares of LANCOR HOLDINGS ORD, Brightcom Group, Reliable Data Services, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD, Secur Credentials hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -6.3(-0.03%) points and Sensex was up by 182.15(0.25%) points at 17 May 2024 10:32:53 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -9.4(-0.02%) points at 17 May 2024 10:17:53 IST.
Other stocks such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Electronics, Interglobe Aviation, Jindal Steel & Power, Havells India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.
