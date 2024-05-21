LANCOR HOLDINGS ORD, Brightcom Group & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of LANCOR HOLDINGS ORD, Brightcom Group, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD, Anupam Rasayan India, Vels Film International hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -43.4(-0.19%) points and Sensex was down by -166.08(-0.22%) points at 21 May 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -175.3(-0.36%) points at 21 May 2024 10:44:58 IST. Other stocks such as Coal India, Havells India, Siemens, NMDC, Steel Authority Of India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the BSE Sensex index State Bank Of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index State Bank Of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

