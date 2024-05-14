LANCOR HOLDINGS ORD, Medico Remedies & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?
Following shares hit their 52 week low today - LANCOR HOLDINGS ORD, Medico Remedies, Shanti Overseas (India), GSS Infotech, Clean Science & Technology
Shares of LANCOR HOLDINGS ORD, Medico Remedies, Shanti Overseas (India), GSS Infotech, Clean Science & Technology hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 51.3(0.23%) points and Sensex was up by 98.61(0.14%) points at 14 May 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 55.05(0.12%) points at 14 May 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Jindal Steel & Power, Hero Motocorp, Havells India, Vedanta, Siemens hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.
