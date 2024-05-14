LANCOR HOLDINGS ORD, Medico Remedies & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of LANCOR HOLDINGS ORD, Medico Remedies, Shanti Overseas (India), GSS Infotech, Clean Science & Technology hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 51.3(0.23%) points and Sensex was up by 98.61(0.14%) points at 14 May 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 55.05(0.12%) points at 14 May 2024 10:44:59 IST. Other stocks such as Jindal Steel & Power, Hero Motocorp, Havells India, Vedanta, Siemens hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, Indusind Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank were the top gainers while Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, Indusind Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank were the top gainers while Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.



