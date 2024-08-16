Landmark Cars, Apollo Pipes & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Landmark Cars, Apollo Pipes, Shankara Building Products, Fusion Micro Finance, Creditaccess Grameen

Published16 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Landmark Cars, Apollo Pipes, Shankara Building Products, Fusion Micro Finance, Creditaccess Grameen hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 112.9(0.47%) points and Sensex was up by 372.39(0.47%) points at 16 Aug 2024 11:00:01 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 193.6(0.39%) points at 16 Aug 2024 10:45:05 IST.
Other stocks such as Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Eris Lifesciences, Info Edge India, Colgate Palmolive India, Trent hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Au Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank, Bank Of Baroda, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank, Bank Of Baroda, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, were the top losers.
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM IST
