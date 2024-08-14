Landmark Cars, Creditaccess Grameen & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Landmark Cars, Creditaccess Grameen, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Kolte Patil Developers, Equitas Small Finance Bank hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 28.55(0.12%) points and Sensex was up by 32.72(0.04%) points at 14 Aug 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -18.0(-0.04%) points at 14 Aug 2024 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as PB Fintech, V-Guard Industries, Ajanta Pharmaceuticals, Trent, Oil India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index State Bank Of India, Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, HDFC Bank were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, Indusind Bank, Punjab National Bank were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index State Bank Of India, Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, HDFC Bank were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, Indusind Bank, Punjab National Bank were the top losers.