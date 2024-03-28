Larsen & Toubro, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Larsen & Toubro, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 232.45(1.05%) points and Sensex was up by 741.01(1.02%) points at 28 Mar 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 502.6(1.07%) at 28 Mar 2024 10:44:53 IST.In the BSE Sensex index Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, State Bank Of India, Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while HCL Technologies, Titan Company, were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, Bank Of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank were the top gainers while IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

