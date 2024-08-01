Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Jul 31 2024 15:57:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.35 0.79%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,156.35 -0.51%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 495.05 1.03%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 416.05 2.25%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,214.80 0.36%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 1, 2024: Wall Street cheers US Fed verdict: S&P 500 clocks best day in 5 months, tech-rich Nasdaq soars on Powell's rate cut view
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 1, 2024: Wall Street cheers US Fed verdict: S&P 500 clocks best day in 5 months, tech-rich Nasdaq soars on Powell's rate cut view

1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2024, 02:39 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on August 1, 2024: The Wall Street bull sits between on Broadway and Exchange Place in the Financial District of New York, Wednesday, August 16, 2006. Wall Street bonuses will jump 15 percent this year, with investment bankers and equities traders reaping the rewards of rising stock markets and record mergers and initial share sales, according to a report released today. Photographer: Robert Caplin/Bloomberg News.Premium
Latest news on August 1, 2024: The Wall Street bull sits between on Broadway and Exchange Place in the Financial District of New York, Wednesday, August 16, 2006. Wall Street bonuses will jump 15 percent this year, with investment bankers and equities traders reaping the rewards of rising stock markets and record mergers and initial share sales, according to a report released today. Photographer: Robert Caplin/Bloomberg News.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Aug 2024, 02:39:46 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Wall Street cheers US Fed verdict: S&P 500 clocks best day in 5 months, tech-rich Nasdaq soars on Powell's rate cut view

  • wall street
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue