Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 1, 2024: Wall Street cheers US Fed verdict: S&P 500 clocks best day in 5 months, tech-rich Nasdaq soars on Powell's rate cut view

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 02:39 AM IST Trade

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.