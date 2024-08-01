Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 1, 2024: Wall Street cheers US Fed verdict: S&P 500 clocks best day in 5 months, tech-rich Nasdaq soars on Powell's rate cut view

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 02:39 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on August 1, 2024: The Wall Street bull sits between on Broadway and Exchange Place in the Financial District of New York, Wednesday, August 16, 2006. Wall Street bonuses will jump 15 percent this year, with investment bankers and equities traders reaping the rewards of rising stock markets and record mergers and initial share sales, according to a report released today. Photographer: Robert Caplin/Bloomberg News.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Aug 2024, 02:39 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Wall Street cheers US Fed verdict: S&P 500 clocks best day in 5 months, tech-rich Nasdaq soars on Powell's rate cut view

  • wall street
