Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 10, 2024: Unicommerce eSolutions IPO allotment status out. GMP, listing date, how to check status online

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IPO News Today Live Updates: Unicommerce eSolutions IPO allotment status out. GMP, listing date, how to check status online
- Unicommerce eSolutions IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹55 in the grey market today
Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold rate today: Why is yellow metal following stock market despite global uncertainty?
- Gold rate today: Experts believe that unwinding of the Yen carry trade prompted investors to unwind their outstanding positions and move to the US Dollar