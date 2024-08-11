Explore
Fri Aug 09 2024 15:58:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.80 0.86%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 824.20 2.05%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 410.20 0.69%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,067.45 2.51%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,649.50 0.45%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 11, 2024: Oil sits over 3% higher on positive US economic data, Fed rate cut hopes; WTI up 4%, Brent nears $80/bbl
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 11, 2024: Oil sits over 3% higher on positive US economic data, Fed rate cut hopes; WTI up 4%, Brent nears $80/bbl

2 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2024, 06:37 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on August 11, 2024: Brent crude futures rose 3.5 per cent to settles at $79.66 a barrel. Photo: Reuters (Photo: PTI)Premium
Latest news on August 11, 2024: Brent crude futures rose 3.5 per cent to settles at $79.66 a barrel. Photo: Reuters (Photo: PTI)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Aug 2024, 06:37:34 AM IST

Commodity News Today Live Updates: Oil sits over 3% higher on positive US economic data, Fed rate cut hopes; WTI up 4%, Brent nears $80/bbl

  • Brent gained more than 3.5 per cent in the week, while WTI rose more than four per cent over rate cut hopes and Middle East geopolitical tensions.
Read the full story here

11 Aug 2024, 06:17:17 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Hindenburg chose to attempt character assassination, says Sebi chief; denies allegations as ‘baseless, devoid of truth’

  • Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch has denied the allegations levied by the US short-selling Hindenburg Research in its latest report, terming them ‘baseless’ and an attempted ‘character assassination’.
Read the full story here

